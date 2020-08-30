Rennes have lined up a replacement for Chelsea-bound goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - according to Foot Mercato.

The French outfit are eager to bring in Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

Rennes are hoping to arrange an initial loan deal for Areola, with Mendy poised to complete his proposed move to Chelsea in the coming days.

Mendy has been a pivotal figure for Julien Stéphan's men last season as the team clinched a third place finish to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

He was between the pipes in Rennes' opening game of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign - a 1-1 draw against Lille - but was left out of Saturday's squad to face Montpellier, fueling speculation of an imminent departure.

Areola, meanwhile, has become an increasingly peripheral figure in Zinedine Zidane's team, making just four LaLiga appearances last season.