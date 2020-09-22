Lyon have received an offer from Rennes for Jeff Reine-Adelaide, reports Le Progrès.

The 22-year-old has made no secret of his desire to find a new team after failing to lock down a starting position under Rudi Garcia.

Rennes Sporting Director Florian Maurice has reportedly offered €25million ($30m) for Reine-Adelaide, just shy of the Lyon's €30million ($35.6m) asking price for the French midfielder.

However, the deal would also likely include a player, with Hamari Traore and Brandon Soppy of particular interest to OL following the departures of right-sided players Bertrand Troare and Kenny Tete.