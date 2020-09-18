Jeff Reine-Adelaide has decided that he wants to leave Lyon to join Rennes, according to L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old has made his desire to exit Groupama Stadium this summer very clear, saying it was "difficult to imagine" a future with the club, due to a lack of playing time.

It is believed that Lyon are willing to let Reine-Adelaide leave, should their €30m ($35.6m) demands be met.

According to the report, Rennes are likely unable to meet such a price in cash, but are open to including players in a potential swap deal.