GOAL

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to L'Equipe.

The Blancos are ready to bid for the 17-year-old, but his current employers are likely to demand a fee within the region of €100m ($111m, £84m).

Camavinga has featured in 17 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes this season, scoring once, in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Lyon.