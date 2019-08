GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele as part of negotiations to send Neymar back to Barcelona, claims Sport.

Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko emphatically denied links with the Ligue 1 holders on Wednesday, stating his client was not interested in a move.

But the newspaper asserts that despite his public stance, Sissoko has in fact begun conversations with PSG, who have also reached out to Rakitic's representatives to push a deal through.