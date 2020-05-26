REPORT: PSG Want Icardi on Long-Term Deal May 26, 2020 22:36 3:08 min Mauro Icardi's agent is reportedly negotiating a four-year deal to bring the Argentine to the Parc des Princes on a permanent basis. PSG Ligue 1 Mauro Icardi Inter Transfer Tracker Sports Burst -Latest Videos 0:35 min Muller: Davies Is The FC Bayern Road Runner 0:50 min Varane Pleased With Real Madrid Progress 3:08 min REPORT: PSG Want Icardi on Long-Term Deal 6:33 min Report: Newcastle Reach Out To Coutinho 0:50 min Report: Rennes To Make $16m Bid For Bouanga 4:32 min Report: Five Barca Players On Real Betis Wishlist 1:27 min Biglia: 2022 World Cup Can Be Messi's "Last Dance" 2:52 min Solskjaer: Nothing Agreed on Ighalo Deal 4:32 min Report: Arthur Reluctant To Join Juventus 0:42 min Simeone Set to Appoint Gabi as Atleti Assistant