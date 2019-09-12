Paris Saint-Germain have warned a prominent fan group not to display anti-Neymar banners at Parc de Princes when the Brazilian makes his return to Ligue 1 play, angering the ultras, RMC reports.

PSG's largest ultra group, @CO_Ultras_Paris, have been told that the club will not tolerate anti-Neymar banners at Saturday's match vs Strasbourg; this has led to high tension, with the ultras considering boycotting the Real Madrid game - full story https://t.co/8zvFkI0bjo — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 12, 2019

🇫🇷 Tension entre le PSG et le CUP avant le possible retour de la star samedi ➡️ https://t.co/otbDFv37EK pic.twitter.com/vQxnMIrKOE — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 12, 2019

Neymar is expected to make his first appearance of the season this Saturday against Strasbourg (11:25 a.m. ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT).

PSG ultras targeted Neymar with banners and chants earlier in the season as the Brazilian was agitating for a move back to Barcelona which never materialized.

Neymar missed Brazil's run to the Copa America title due to injury and once he returned to fitness PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said he wouldn't use the forward until his future with the club was sorted out.

According to the report, the upset ultras are considering boycotting the Strasbourg match or PSG's upcoming UEFA Champions League opener against Real Madrid.