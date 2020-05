GOAL

PSG are hoping that Marco Verratti can successfully recruit Brescia star ​Sandro Tonali, claims Le10Sport.

The Ligue 1 champions have made Tonali their top priority in the transfer market, with Juventus also hot on the trail of the Italy international.

Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2011 and he is now hoping he can convince his fellow Italian to follow in his footsteps.