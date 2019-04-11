GOAL

Christopher Nkunku is reportedly refusing to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Mercato365.

The 21-year-old is unhappy with his playing time under Thomas Tuchel and will have just one year left on his current deal at the end of the season. He has already attracted interest from Arsenal and Rennes, with the former registering their interest in January.

A central midfielder by trade, Nkunku is a versatile player and has been used in an astonishing variety of positions this season alone, having featured on either wing, right-back and even up front alongside his preferred central role.

Nkunku has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.