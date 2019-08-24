GOAL

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are working on solving the image rights issues to land Paulo Dybala.

CalcioMercato claim the Ligue 1 side are working to get a deal done, with the Juventus star their top target this summer: "PSG are planning to acquire Dybala's sports rights and hand over his image rights to his family. They also know how much it'd take to convince Juventus into signing the player and work is being done in all regards."

The image rights have already prevented potential moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham this summer for the Argentine.