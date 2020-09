Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been linked to Brazilian side Gremio, according to Sebastian Srur of Radio Continental in Argentina. This comes after the former PSG player and current free agent was close to signing with Portuguese outlet Benfica, but were unable to find an agreement.

Les regalo una bomba internacional: hace una hora se cerró el pase del uruguayo Cavani al Gremio de Brasil. El lunes a la tarde llega a Porto Alegre. — Sebastián Srur (@Sebasrur) September 4, 2020