Laurent Blanc and Arsene Wenger are being considered for the Lyon job, reports Le Parisien.

The Ligue 1 club sacked Sylvinho on Monday after a run of just one win in nine matches, culminating in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Saint-Etienne.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wants Sylvinho's successor to be able to speak French, with Blanc and Wenger emerging as early candidates.