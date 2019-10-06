Saint-Etienne 1-0 Lyon: Beric Settles Derby Rhônalpin With Dramatic Late Goal October 6, 2019 23:19 3:25 min Robert Beric was the hero for Saint-Etienne in the Derby Rhônalpin after scoring the winner against Lyon in the 90th minute. Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights St Etienne -Latest Videos 2:37 min Valverde Questions Dembele Red Card 1:05 min Messi Celebrates New Milestone In Sevilla Rout 2:53 min Vaclik: Barca Showed Their Quality 3:25 min Saint-Etienne Clinch Dramatic Win in Derby 1:30 min Barcelona Cruise Past Sevilla, 4-0, At Camp Nou 2:37 min Chicharito Draws Red Card As Barca Down To Nine 1:05 min Messi Opens His Account for the Season 1:06 min Dembele Hits Barca's Third Past Sevilla 1:14 min Dembele Deepens Sevilla's Misery 1:23 min Arturo Vidal Doubles Barca Lead