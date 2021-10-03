Paris Saint-Germain lost their first match of the Ligue 1 2021/22 by a 2-0 score in their visit to Stade Rennais.

The home team was offensive and put extreme pressure over Mauricio Pochettino's side right from the start and maintained the pace throughout the match.

Even with PSG controlling the possession, Rennes was more effective in terms of shots (10) and shots on target (4). PSG had 10 shots, and not a single one of them went to the target.

Rennes opened the scoreline at the 45th minute when Gaetan Laborde got a cross pass by Kamaldeen Sulemana to net it in.

Flavien Tait extended Rennes' lead right after the initial whistle of the second half (46') when the home side connected a string of passes that culminated in Tait putting it through Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed by VAR at the 69th minute, and Lionel Messi shot a free kick that hit the crossbar at the 31st.

PSG remain at the top of Ligue 1 with an 8-0-1 record while Rennes improved to the 7th slot with a 3-3-3 balance.

Rennes' goalkeeper Alfred Gomis was key, especially in the first half when PSG was able to attack more. Gomis cut some passes inside the box and broke the PSG game.

Sulemana was one of the most active players for Rennes in the offense. The Ghanian had the assist to Laborde and put PSG in danger with a couple of shots and some interventions around the area.

Rennes 2-0 PSG in numbers:

