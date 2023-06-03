In a thrilling encounter on matchday 38 of Ligue 1, Rennes claimed a crucial 2-1 victory against Brest in the dying seconds of the game, securing a Europa League spot by finishing fourth in the league standings.

Benjamin Bourigeaud emerged as the hero for Rennes, scoring both goals in dramatic fashion. He opened the scoring in the 13th minute and later converted a penalty just before halftime in the 45th+4 minute.

This marked Bourigeaud’s second brace in Ligue 1, with his previous one occurring in April 2022 against Reims. Notably, he became the first player since September 2021, when Dimitri Payet achieved the feat for Marseille against Lens, to score a direct free kick goal and a penalty goal in the top-flight.

Haris Belkebla of Brest managed to score a goal from a penalty kick, his second goal in Ligue 1 after his previous goal against Lens in August 2022.

Brest struggled against Rennes in recent encounters, remaining winless in their last 12 meetings. Their last victory over Rennes dates back to April 2011, where they secured a 2-0 win at home.

Despite the loss, Brest managed to secure their permanence in France’s top-flight, finishing 14th in the league table. Rennes, on the other hand, celebrated a successful season by winning their last four Ligue 1 matches, achieving their highest points tally ever in a top-flight campaign with 68 points.

This marked Rennes’ sixth consecutive season qualifying for European competition, with only Paris Saint-Germain having a longer streak in the division. Rennes’ fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 this season was their third occurrence in the top four within the last four seasons, a notable improvement from their previous 12 seasons.

Both teams showcased their goal-scoring abilities, with Brest finding the net in their last six Ligue 1 games and Rennes scoring in 33 of their 38 matches this season. Rennes’ recent winning streak and consistent scoring form have been crucial to their success in securing European qualification.