Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining fellow superstar Lionel Messi at the Ligue 1 giants, insisting "we haven't even thought about it".

Ronaldo is expected to leave Juventus before the transfer window closes, with the former Manchester United star reportedly in talks to sign for Premier League champions Manchester City in a stunning deal.

PSG have also been linked with the 36-year-old and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is in the final year of his Juve contract in Turin – where the Portugal captain arrived from Real Madrid in 2018.

The possibility of former Madrid and Barcelona foes Ronaldo and Messi joining forces in Paris has excited fans, but Al-Khelaifi slammed the door shut on the Portuguese forward moving to the French capital.

"We haven't even thought about it," Al-Khelaifi told beIN SPORTS.

Since turning 30 in February 2015, Ronaldo has been directly involved in 392 goals in 356 games for club and country.

Ronaldo has scored 263 goals and supplied 63 assists in 295 club appearances, while he has managed 57 goals and nine assists in 61 international fixtures during that period.