Paris Saint-Germain is the club which has most increased its value out of the top 20 European teams in 2020, as revealed in “The European Elite 2020”, KPMG's annual football benchmark published on Thursday 28th May.

With exceptional growth of 45%, PSG continues to perform strongly in the rankings, breaking into the top 10 by moving up from 11th to 9th place.

Now valued at €1.9 billion (USD 2.139 billion), PSG is shaking up the European football elite. According to KPMG, the Club's value has increased by 126% over 5 years (2016-2020), which is the strongest increase recorded by any club in Europe's top 10.

This major growth is the result of the strategy driven by the Club's Chairman and CEO, Nasser al-Khelaifi, with the study underlining the club’s exceptional business development as a catalyst for Paris Saint-Germain’s strong progress.

In 2019 PSG had the highest commercial revenue and the fourth highest operating revenue among the European football elite.