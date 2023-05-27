Lionel Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain sealed their record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Messi, who will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season, broke the deadlock with his 16th goal of the season just before the hour at Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg substitute Kevin Gameiro thwarted Christophe Galtier's side with a 79th-minute leveler, but the point was enough for PSG to secure a successful Ligue 1 title defense with a match to spare.

Strasbourg's top-flight status was also confirmed after the draw for Frederic Antonetti's hosts maintained their six-point cushion over 17th-placed Nantes, who failed to beat Lille.