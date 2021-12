PSG was able to rescue a very late draw against Lorient in stoppage time thanks to Mauro Icardi.

Monconduit scored on the brink of half-time to give the hosts the lead, but Mauro Icardi canceled the advantage in the first minute of added time after a cross from Hakimi

PSG stays first, with 46 points, with Nice a bit closer in second, while Lorient is 19th with 19 points.

Lorient 1-1 PSG

