Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo insisted Neymar's potential move to Barcelona was not yet "dead", but admitted there was still no agreement.

Neymar, 27, has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, just two years after his world-record €222million move from Barca to PSG.

Speaking after PSG's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Metz on Friday, Leonardo said there was still time to get a deal done with the LaLiga champions before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"The negotiations aren't dead but there is no agreement because our requests haven't been accepted," he told reporters.

"We are open to talking about players, but there is no agreement.

"The position of PSG and Neymar has always been clear, if a satisfactory offer arrived then he could leave, but that is not the case."

There have been reports of numerous different offers from Barcelona, who are apparently willing to give up players as part of a deal for Neymar.

But Leonardo revealed the first official offer from the Spanish giants had only arrived days ago.

"The first written proposal of Barca was on August 27," he said.

Asked if there will be an agreement by Monday, Leonardo said: "I don't know. It depends on Barcelona."