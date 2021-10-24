PSG has a goal disallowed for offside in Le Classique October 24, 2021 21:02 2:26 min Le Parisien thought they got lucky with an own goal from Caleta Car but Neymar was offside in the buildup Here's what's coming up on the weekend on beIN SPORTS signals: PSG Ligue 1 Marseille -Latest Videos 2:25 min OM finds the net but it's disallowed for offside 2:26 min PSG has a goal disallowed for offside against OM 10:12 min Highlights of Alanyaspor win against Fenerbahce 1:59 min Alanyaspor back in the lead thanks to Bekiroglu 1:55 min Fenerbahce reacts and equalizes thanks to Dursun 2:13 min Alanyaspor scores against Fenerbahce 9:13 min Chadwick wins, crowned 2021 champion 10:35 min Dominant job for Monaco against Montpellier 2:47 min Chadwick it's a 2 time W-Series champion 2:40 min Gelson Martins scores the third for Monaco