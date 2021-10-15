It took a while but PSG got the job done, thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who registered an assist for the first goal, scored by Danilo Pereira and then to exchange the penalty for a goal after a VAR check due to a handball in the six yard box in the 87th minute.

Angers stroke first with a goal from Fulgini in the 35th minute, giving the visitors the lead, but PSG kept knocking at the door of Bernardoni's to finally put the ball past him in the 69th minute from a Pereira's header. Finally, Mbappé near the end finished the job for Pochettino's side to seal the comeback.

PSG is comfortable at the top of the table after this win with 27 points from 10 games played, while Angers will probably check this weekend's results to see if they can keep their place in the top 4.

PSG 2-1 Angers