PSG won in dramatic fashion again visiting and beating Metz 1-2 with a goal by Achraf Hakimi at the 90+5 minute mark. Hakimi had also opened the score at the 5th. minute of action, but Metz equalized it via Kiki Kouyate at the 39th.

There was controversy at the end when Metz's captain Dylan Bronn got ejected moments before Hakimi's late goal.

PSG remain perfect after seven matches played while Metz's struggles got much worse as they're very last in the table with a 0-3-4 record.

