Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Leonardo, has admitted the club is monitoring Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old, who says he wants to remain at Roazhon Park for the 2020-21 season, has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, most notably Real Madrid.

However, PSG are not ruling out making a move for the in-demand midfielder.

"[Camavinga was valued at] €90 million before," said Leonardo, "but a lot less less today because of the coronavirus pandemic".

"He is a player that I watch, he started very well. He has so much talent. We are not going to recruit 10 players. We have a lot of ideas to recruit. 29 players in the workforce is too much."

Speaking to Canal+ program Canal Football Club, Leonardo showed his diplomatic side in response to Kylian Mbappe's recent remarks about the Ligue 1 champions needing to bring in new signings to win the Champions League.

"If Kylian says that, we think the same. We still have ambition. We have roles that we need."

But the PSG sporting director emphasized the need to sell players before signing any new recruits.

"All the clubs today need to sell. There is also the FFP. PSG is in this situation.

"We have made a big investment in [Mauro] Icardi. We have to be creative.

"The players' departures were planned. We have from now until October 5 to recruit.

"But we have to look at departures before."