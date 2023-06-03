Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Saturday the departure of Argentine forward Lionel Messi from the club, after two seasons in the French capital.

The club itself officially announced the departure of the recent world champion with Argentina through a statement titled "Leo, thank you."

"Paris Saint-Germain is proud to have had the best player in history among its ranks, and wishes Leo much success for the rest of his career," the message stated.

In the same message, Messi conveyed: "Thanks to the club, the city of Paris, and its residents for these two years. I wish them all the best for the future."