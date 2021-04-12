Paris Saint-Germain is now one of the ten most valuable soccer clubs, according to the Forbes ranking unveiled this Monday by the leading business magazine. By moving up to ninth place in the ranking, Paris Saint-Germain achieves a two-place rise, with its valuation growing $1.4bn vs. Forbes’ last published value league table.

Since the previous edition in 2018, Paris Saint-Germain has more than doubled its valuation, now estimated at $2.5 billion by the magazine which has been compiling soccer valuations for over a decade. In this latest publication, Paris Saint-Germain is the club with the greatest percentage value increase (129%), consolidating its place among the world's elite.

Since the takeover by Qatar Sport Investment in 2011, and particularly in the last five years, Paris Saint-Germain has established itself as the most dynamic club in the world. 2021 sees the first time Paris Saint-Germain enters the top 10 ranking by Forbes since the acquisition of QSI, at which time the Club was not considered for valuation amongst the top 20 teams globally (The first valuation of the Club by Forbes Magazine was in 2014, $415m, 15th place).

This dynamism can be explained by Paris Saint-Germain's ability to grow and diversify its revenues in innovative ways, as evidenced by the Deloitte Money League 2020 report, which placed Paris Saint-Germain at 5th place among European soccer clubs and in the top 10 global sports franchises. The progress is also based on the development of the Paris Saint-Germain brand, the impressive growth of which has already been highlighted in the Brand Finance 2020 Football 50 report, where the Club’s brand value was ranked 7th.

Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, said: "This ranking is a further confirmation of our development and diversification strategy. In less than ten years, Paris Saint-Germain brand has become THE global reference in the sports and lifestyle universe. Thanks to our extensive efforts to date, we have a solid asset base to further build our future successes, both on and off the pitch".