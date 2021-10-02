Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Mauricio Pochettino, whose side will aim to make it nine French Ligue 1 victories from nine at Rennes on Sunday, said there is "no hierarchy" when it comes to deciding on a first-choice goalkeeper.

Both sides claimed wins in their midweek European fixtures, as Rennes beat Dutch side Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, while PSG impressively defeated English champions Manchester City 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday - where forward Lionel Messi scored his first goal for his new club.

Messi recovered rapidly from a knee problem in time to star against City, and Pochettino will have his Argentine compatriot Angel di Maria back following a European suspension.

Defenders Sergio Ramos - who has yet to feature for PSG - and Juan Bernat remain sidelined with injuries.



(Spanish): Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain head coach:

(About whether it is a sustainable situation for Paris Saint-Germain to not have a first-choice goalkeeper, given Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma have had to split their playing time this season)

"We have only one goalkeeper who can play in goal at one time. There is no hierarchy, but it is possible that one goalkeeper plays more than the other. But there is no hierarchy. Apart from that, there is only one goalkeeper who can play in goal. Concerning the decisions I communicate, it is the same as for the other players - it (my selections) can be done the day before or on the day of the match."

"I will repeat what I said before, we played on Tuesday (in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City). From Tuesday to Sunday, we had five days which are enough to recover. All the players who played on Tuesday are fine. Marco Verratti played again after the (knee) injury he suffered with the Italy national team during the recent international break (in September). He did not finish the game (against Manchester City) but he played for a large part of it. For some players who will soon be leaving to play for their national teams, they will depart soon and some of them will not be present when we play against Angers (on Friday 15th October) because they will still be on international duty. But all of our players are fine, so the decision of who will start the match (against Rennes on Sunday) will not be made based on the physical condition of our players."