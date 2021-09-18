Mauricio Pochettino, PSG Manager





About Kylian Mbappe: "Well, he trained with the group, taking certain precautions. We'll see how he is tomorrow morning to see if he's with the team or not."

On Champions League: "To be precise, we were not solid defensively against Brugge during the game. This does not mean that it will happen again in the future. We also know that there is always the possibility to try different systems. Okay, we drew in Bruges, but as I said before, the players need time to get to know each other and to find understanding, mechanisms, and this is something that will happen with time. We have a very talented squad with enormous qualities."

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, gave an injury update on Kylian Mbappe ahead of his side's Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Saturday.

"He trained with the group, taking certain precautions. We'll see how he is tomorrow morning to see if he's with the team or not," said the Argentine coach.

PSG was able to start its superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe for the first time last Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Instead of fireworks, though, they only produced a big thud as PSG drew 1-1 draw against modest Belgian side Club Brugge.

The fact that Keylor Navas was the busier goalkeeper on the night - and PSG's best player - should be of concern to coach Pochettino ahead of playing much tougher teams in the competition.

