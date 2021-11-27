Mauricio Pochettino says his sole focus is Paris Saint-Germain, despite being linked for the vacant Manchester United manager's job.

Ralf Rangnick is set to take over as interim manager until the end of the season, with the top brass at Old Trafford reportedly keen on Pochettino from then on.

However, the Argentinean says he is not looking to leave PSG and has nothing to do with the rumors of his return to the Premier League.

"I am really focused in Paris Saint-Germain. I think all the rumors when that happened, we have the experience and the habit that happens often. That is a good thing when it happens often you know because it seems or looks like we are doing a good job. But we are very quiet guys. We are very humble, we don't use or take advantage of this type of things. We are not creating rumors. We are not focused on that. We are focused only to try to deliver the job that we won. On the club that we are, that is Paris Saint-Germain. But of course, for us is about to stay calm and stay focused. I think it is trying all these things don't affect people close to us. The most important, the players are really quiet, calm, they are focused too, they know everything from us. Of course winning, or not winning, or no-win. Tomorrow or the next week or the last game is not a thing because things happens around us. That is the most important that we are calm and focused in our job." said the ex-Tottenham coach.