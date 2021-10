Nice comes back from a 0-2 to win it 3-2 thanks to a penalty from Andy Delort and a clinical finish from Guessand well into stoppage time.

Nice was probably deserving of scoring with their many attempts during the game and the favors turned around when Kadewere saw a red card from a very tough tackle on Kasper Dolberg.

The winners are now second on the table with 19 points, while Lyon is 3 points behind with 16 points.

Nice 3-2 Lyon

