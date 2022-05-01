Bordeaux faced today Nice in the 35th round of the Ligue 1.

The game started and went back and forth with both teams wanting to score with a lot of enthusiasm. They both shot a trying to put it behind the net, but they were not able to do so.

They went into the break with a score of 0-0.

The second half began the same as the first until Nice scored in the 74th minute of the game with a goal from Andy Delort.

The game went on to finish 0-1 in favor of Nice.

