Bordeaux faced today Nice in the 35th round of the Ligue 1.
The game started and went back and forth with both teams wanting to score with a lot of enthusiasm. They both shot a trying to put it behind the net, but they were not able to do so.
They went into the break with a score of 0-0.
The second half began the same as the first until Nice scored in the 74th minute of the game with a goal from Andy Delort.
The game went on to finish 0-1 in favor of Nice.
Post-game insights:
- Bordeaux have failed to win in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 6th February 2022 to 2nd April 2022, a run of 8 games.
- A. Delort has scored 11 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Nice player in the French Ligue 1.
- Nice have kept a clean sheet in 14 of their 35 games, more than any other in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Bordeaux are, alongside Watford and Stuttgart, one of the three Top 5 European Leagues sides to have failed to keep a single clean sheet at home this season (18 home games).
- Nice have lost none of their last 11 away games against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 (W4 D7), last losing in Gironde in the top-flight in January 2011 (0-2).
- Bordeaux have won only one of their last 13 Ligue 1 games (D4 L8), against Metz in April (3-1).
- Nice have won back-to-back Ligue 1 games for the first time since December 2021-January 2022 (5).