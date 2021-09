Nice is a different team under the tutelage of Christophe Galtier, and that's a message that resounded clearly on Sunday when they beat Nantes 0-2.

The first goal was scored by Kasper Dobler at minute 75, in a stunning play in which the Danish started it all by recuperating a ball and defense, and then finished it scoring a cross cleanly with his chest.

Nice is third in the table after this match with one game pending because of the suspension against Marseille.

