Khephren Thuram gave a fundamental victory to Nice in one of the last plays of the game. With his win, Nice is now 5th in Ligue 1 and are still in the fight for the European competition spots.
Post match insights:
- Troyes have failed to win in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 23rd January 2022 to 27th February 2022, a run of 5 games.
- Nice have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 34 games, more than any other in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Troyes have lost three of their last four Ligue 1 matches (D1), as many as in their previous 10 (W4 D3). After remaining muted against Clermont on matchday 33 (0-1), Estac have failed to score in consecutive games in the top-flight for the 1st time under Bruno Irles.
- Nice have five home wins in Ligue 1 in 2022 (D1 L1), already one more than in the first half of the season (W4 D3 L3).
- Nice have the most clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season (13 - Marseille and Strasbourg at 12 before their respective games).
- Nice have picked up 11 points from goals scored in the last five minutes in Ligue 1 this season, only Paris (12) do more.
- Troyes have conceded their last two Ligue 1 goals from the 88th minute (88 v Clermont, 90 v Nice), both of which led to a defeat for Estac. They had never conceded a goal so late in the top-flight this season before those two games.
- Khéphren Thuram has four goals for Nice in Ligue 1 this season, double his total in 2020/21. Five of his six top-flight goals have come at home, and five of those have come in the 2nd half.
- Kasper Dolberg is the 1st Nice player with as many shots (5 times) without one on target in a Ligue 1 match since Pierre Lees-Melou (8) in January 2020 against Rennes.