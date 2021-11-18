Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Saturday and is a doubt for next week's Champions League visit to Manchester City, according to reports. The 29-year-old missed Brazil's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday due to an adductor injury, which he suffered four days earlier in the 1-0 win over Colombia.

L'Equipe reported on Thursday that Neymar had undergone tests upon returning to France and was deemed not fit enough to take part in the league match against Nantes at the Parc des Princes this weekend.

The injury also puts his participation in Wednesday's mouth-watering Champions League Group A match at City in doubt. Pep Guardiola's City lead the group with nine points, with second-placed PSG on eight – four ahead of Club Brugge in third.

It was also reported that Marco Verratti (hip) and Presnel Kimpembe (thigh) took part in full training for a second consecutive day on Thursday, and they are likely to feature at the weekend. Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has also trained successfully all week and could make his long-awaited debut against Nantes.