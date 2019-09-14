Neymar was given a hostile reception by Paris Saint-Germain supporters but scored a brilliant volleyed winner in a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg on his return to action.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel did not select Neymar while there was uncertainty over the Brazil international's future, amid speculation he was trying to engineer a return to Barcelona.

35 - Neymar 🇧🇷 has scored his 35th goal in 38 games in Ligue 1 with Paris. Paris have not lost any of the 26 games in which he scored in the French top-flight (W23 D3). Golazo. pic.twitter.com/2xXfYeoL0h — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 14, 2019

The close of the transfer window ensured the 27-year-old would remain with the Ligue 1 side for the immediate future and he appeared at club level for the first time this season on Saturday.

Neymar was booed by large sections of the home support whenever he touched the ball but he had the last word in injury time with a stunning overhead kick to give PSG the points.