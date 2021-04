Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City, Neymar offered a positive update on the status of his contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain:

via RMC Sport:

“We are in talks with PSG. There is nothing pressing. Everything is nearly sorted. I feel at ease. I feel truly very happy here at PSG. Concerning the fans, that is what I can’t wait for the most, for them to back in the stadium. I hope that they support all the players, that they will be there to encourage us.”