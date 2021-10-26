Neymar revealed in an interview released this Tuesday that he is working with Lionel Messi to "repeat at Paris Saint-Germain what they did at Barcelona".

"We must play every game as if it was the last of our lives. Every day. we should kill a lion every day because, if we are good on paper, we must prove it in the pitch. It's not worthy to have a great team and it doesn't go well, doesn't win anything. It would be bad. We have a squad that is the most spoken about in the world and we must prove why it is so", said the Brazilian star.

"I came with this goal of lifting the (UEFA) Champions League trophy for Paris Saint-Germain. I have been looking for this since 2017 - added the 29-year-old striker - We currently have a stronger team, very skilled players. We are still adapting to each other but when we fully connect, we will be a very strong team. - And I don't even need to make a comment on the individual skills -It would be wonderful, incredible if we (Leo Messi and I) could repeat what we did at Barcelona here at Paris."

PSG so far is leading the Ligue 1 table, with 7 points of advantage over second-placed Lens, while they're currently leading the Group A at the UEFA Champions League with 7 points, after 2 wins and a draw, 1 point above Manchester City.