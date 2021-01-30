Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has denied he is planning to throw a party to celebrate his birthday next month.

Brazilian newspaper Extra claimed Neymar is preparing to host an event in Paris for his 29th birthday on February 5 with guests flying in from Brazil.

Mass gatherings are banned in France under coronavirus restrictions and any such party would likely be in breach of them.

Já que começou a rolar fofoca errada da nossa maravilhosa imprensa brasileira. Não haverá festa nenhuma!

E quem começou com essa fofoca, vai procurar o que fazer e me deixa... eu hein — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 30, 2021

Neymar described the story as "wrong gossip" in a message posted on Twitter on Saturday and added: "There will be no party!"

It is not the first time Neymar's famed party reputation has come under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Barcelona man denied he was hosting a New Year's Eve bash for 150 guests at his private condominium in Mangaratiba, down the coast from Rio de Janeiro.