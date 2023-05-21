In a thrilling 2-2 draw between Reims and Angers on match day 36 of Ligue 1, Folarin Balogun, the rising star striker of Reims and the newest addition to the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), has etched his name in the annals of American soccer history. With his 20th league goal for Reims, Balogun not only became the first player under 21 to accomplish this feat in Europe's top five divisions in the 2022/23 season, but he also became the first American player ever to score 20 or more goals in Europe's top leagues.