Paris Saint-Germain failed to bounce back from their Coupe de France final disappointment as they slipped to a 3-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Montpellier on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side threw away a two-goal lead to ultimately lose on penalties to Rennes on Saturday and never looked like returning to winning ways in a display characterised by woeful defending and scant attacking threat.

90+3’ VICTOIIIIIIIIIRE !!! Après un sprint final de folie, Montpellier fait tomber le PSG et peut toujours croire en sa bonne étoile ! #MHSCPSG 3️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/KlE3HBIwKd — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) April 30, 2019

Ambroise Oyongo's own goal put them ahead after 12 minutes but Presnel Kimpembe – who endured a torrid game – put through his own net at the other end in the 21st minute to draw the hosts level.

Angel Di Maria had looked like securing just a second win in six games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions but, after missing a number of golden opportunities, Andy Delort showed superb composure in the 80th minute to draw Montpellier level.

Substitute Souleymane Camara then took advantage of a Leandro Paredes error fire past Gianluigi Buffon five minutes from time to secure a famous win.