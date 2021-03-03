Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Moise Kean has tested positive for COVID-19.
The club made the announcement just hours before Kean was expected to start in the absence of a suspended Kylian Mbappe in PSG's Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.
⚠️ Moise Kean tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 3, 2021
He stayed in Paris and will not be available for the match in Bordeaux.
He will enter a period of isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols. #FCGBPSG