Moise Kean has made his intentions clear about where he wants to play next season.

The Italian international, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Everton at the beginning of the current campaign, revealed on Instagram that he wants to remain at the French club for the 2021-22 season.

Kean has racked up an impressive 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances to help keep Les Parisiens in the running to retain their title, and also notched three goals in this season's Champions League.

"Happy to score in the last game at Parc des Princes, Hope to see you next season," Kean wrote in an Instagram post following Sunday's 4-0 rout of Reims.

The 21-year-old, whose loan deal expires in the summer, endured a torrid time on Merseyside after making a big money move from Juventus.