Paris Saint-Germain won't have Lionel Messi available for their trip against Bordeaux this Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. The Argentine still has some way to go to recover from his knee pain and hamstring discomfort, which also saw him unavailable in the Champions League match against RB Leipzig this last Wednesday.

Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Rafinha will also be unavailable for selection for tomorrow's match.

Messi has been called-up for Argentina in the upcoming matches for the South American World Cup Qualifiers to be played in the next international window.