Personality

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who cherishes the spotlight both on and off the pitch, Lionel Messi has lived his worst nightmare over the past few days - being the center of attention.

Messi is certainly the Alpha Player at PSG despite Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma being in the squad, but doesn't carry the baggage of being the Alpha Personality. There is not a lot of ego with the Argentinean that needs to be stroked. He's a very single-minded soul. "I am very impatient. I still want to play," said Messi, "I still want to win as I have from the first moment of my career."

When Messi takes to the pitch for his first match with PSG or even the first training session, there won't be any players threatened by his arrival. Maybe Mauro Icardi. There's some history there.

For most in the locker room, it will be the first chance to play alongside the greatest footballer of his generation. Despite many of PSG's roster having been there, done that in their careers, playing alongside Messi is the ultimate bucket list win.

"He is the best player in the world, I am excited and happy at the thought of having him in the team," said Donnarumma, who has just won the European Championships with his country.

Pressure

When Raul left Real Madrid for Schalke 04 in 2010, the former captain, legend and stress-carrier of the Santiago Bernabeu admitted that it was a liberating experience to be freed from the shackles of his former role and simply be a soccer player again.

It could be the same for Lionel Messi at PSG. Of course, the Argentinean is still going to be the center of attention on and off the pitch. However, at Barcelona - especially over the past few seasons - the pressure was on Messi to deliver in every, single game. After all, few others stepped up to the plate to see the birth of 'Messi-Dependencia'.

At PSG, Messi will share the burden up front with a World Cup winner and best striker in the world in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, a footballer who can use Messi to really light up his PSG career just months after signing a new long-term deal with the club.

Pochettino

Leo Messi might have taken up the offer from PSG, simply to get a hug from Mauricio Pochettino, the easiest-going coach in soccer. While the former Tottenham manager is certainly under enormous pressure to deliver pretty much every title at PSG - even without the arrival of Messi - he is very much a player's manager and looks like having the ability to deal with the egos of the club's locker room.

Messi admitted that he spoke to Pochettino to seek counsel ahead of the move. Poch could be the manager he clicks most within his career - both are Argentinean and both share the experience of playing for the Albiceleste. Although Pochettino really doesn't like Barcelona due to his Espanyol roots.

PSG

To put it bluntly, Barcelona is a basket case. Especially so over the last year. Twelve months ago, Messi openly declared that he wanted to leave and saw the team give away his best friend and striking partner for free. Luis Suarez then went on to lead Atletico Madrid to the LaLiga title.

A year later, Messi declared fealty to Barcelona despite the club allowing his contract to run out. The footballer even agreed to a 50% wage cut. But then Barca turned the tables on their living legend and told Messi that he could not be re-signed under any circumstances. Insane spending and disastrous mismanagement had robbed Messi of the dream of ending his career with the club where it all began. There wasn't even a proper farewell in front of the fans that Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez enjoyed.

As Messi admitted, he has been through the emotional wringer of late - "you all know how my exit was from Barcelona. It has been hard after so many years." A new club, new city for his family and a new league in France after two decades in Spain will certainly be a challenge and a change.

But the stability and ambition of PSG compared to the chaos and confusion of Barcelona and having Mbappe and Neymar as teammates might bring Messi the calm that he must have been craving for some time now - "I want to work and start with my teammates and start with this new moment of my life."