Martin Terrier puts Rennes in front January 16, 2022 13:34 2:31 min Reaching double figures for the first time in his Ligue 1 career, Terrier breaks the deadlock against Bordeaux. Ligue 1 Bordeaux Rennes -Latest Videos 3:27 min Bourigeaud scores a free-kick to make it 2-0 2:31 min Martin Terrier puts Rennes in front 6:25 min Rennes hosts Bordeaux early on Sunday 10:40 min Mbappé and Kehrer scored in PSG's win 2:35 min Thilo Kehrer extends PSG's lead 10:43 min Narrow win for Egypt against Guinea-Bissau 2:31 min Mbappe puts PSG in front against Brest 1:47 min Salah scores for Egypt against Guinea-Bissau 3:23 min PSG looks for their first league win of the year 10:46 min Antalyaspor held Fenerbahce to a draw