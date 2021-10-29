Marquinhos puts PSG level against Lille October 29, 2021 22:36 2:34 min An unlikely run into the box by the Brazilian finds him in space to finish and things are level PSG Ligue 1 Marquinhos -Latest Videos 10:43 min Di Maria rescues PSG with a late goal 2:54 min Di María with a late goal to turn it around 2:34 min Marquinhos puts PSG level against Lille 3:56 min Messi substituted for Icardi at half time 2:47 min Jonathan David scores against PSG 5:17 min PSG host reigning champions Lille, David starts 11:01 min Trabzonspor stays undefeated after 11 games 2:44 min Nwakaeme puts Trabzonspor ahead 1:01 min Ancelotti not forcing Hazard to stay 0:57 min Salah, highest-scoring African in PL history