Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse have had their appeals against the decision to end the Ligue 1 season early dismissed by a Paris court, which said only the Council of State can make a determination on such matters.

The administrative court declared a case of that nature could only be challenged before the Council of State and Lyon have already indicated their intention to take the case there.

L’Olympique Lyonnais a pris acte du fait que le Tribunal Administratif de Paris s’était déclaré incompétent sur la forme concernant les recours introduits par l’OL...



Communiqué du club ⤵️ https://t.co/zXWwf9P3Sa — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) May 22, 2020

Lyon criticised the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) for expressing satisfaction at the decision, saying in a statement on Friday that "the administrative tribunal did not rule on the merits of the case".

It added the development in "no way changes the nature and the basis of the action" brought by the club, who were sitting seventh when the season was halted.

The LFP said it "was pleased to learn that the appeals lodged by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC were rejected by the summary judge of the Paris administrative court".

"In three orders issued on Friday afternoon, the court ruled that the general decisions taken by the league's board of directors on April 30 could only be challenged before the Council of State," the LFP's statement added.

Lyon were denied European qualification via their league position due to the LFP's move to end the campaign with 10 matches still to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They can only secure a place in continental competition in 2020-21 if they win the Coupe de France final, which is yet to be rescheduled, or the Champions League.

Amiens and Toulouse were relegated by the LFP and have requested a 22-team Ligue 1 next season, rather than an increased Ligue 2.

The decision to end the campaign came after French prime minister Edouard Philippe declared there could be no major sporting events, including those behind closed doors, held before September.