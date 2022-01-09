Lyon and PSG clash in the last game of Sunday January 9, 2022 20:48 3:44 min Another chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in France will be add, with OL and PSG clashing.What's on beIN Channels this weekend PSG Ligue 1 Lyon -Latest Videos 2:28 min Paqueta opens the scoreline for Lyon against PSG 3:44 min Lyon and PSG clash in the last game of Sunday 1:47 min Tavares hits Ethiopia and Cape Verde it's 1-0 up 12:42 min Rizespor - Besiktas: Pohjanpalo the hero 8:55 min No goals between Nantes and Monaco 8:40 min AFCON: AFCON: Cameroon off to a perfect start 1:43 min Pohjanpalo double salvo ties it for Rizespor 1:39 min Emirhan İlkhan restores the lead for Besiktas 2:43 min Pohjanpalo scores and ties the game for Rizespor 2:36 min Aboubakar scores again from the penalty spot