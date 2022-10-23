Lille beat Monaco 4-3 in the best match of the week October 24, 2022 01:10 12:08 min Lille beat Monaco 4-3 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday 12 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Lille AS Monaco -Latest Videos 12:08 min Lille beat Monaco 4-3 in a crazy match 8:32 min Drama at the end between Nice and Nantes 9:36 min Brest win 1-3 on their visit to Clermont 0:59 min Icardi scores his first goal with Galatasaray 11:58 min Icardi scores & assists in Galatasaray's draw 10:24 min Reims beat Auxerre 2-1 at home 11:36 min Toulouse rescue a point against Strasbourg 10:26 min Troyes end Lorient's winning streak in Ligue 1 8:59 min Rennes snatch the win at the death 0:56 min Time for Ronaldo to leave – Neville