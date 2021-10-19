Ligue 1 Round 10: All goals October 19, 2021 16:34 5:03 min Enjoy all the goalscoring action of round 10 of the Ligue 1. Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 5:03 min Ligue 1 Round 10: All goals 2:25 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Top saves 2:34 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Top goals 0:36 min Fati extension close, says Koeman 1:17 min Umtiti: I won't leave Barca 1:08 min Rumors: Barca eye Isak 0:58 min Pochettino on Messi: "He is absolutely adapted" 1:08 min "I would vote for Erling" – Dortmund coach Rose 10:08 min Key win for Hatayspor to stay in second place 1:55 min Quick response from Gaziantep after conceding